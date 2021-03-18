Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration, says PM Modi
Updated : March 18, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The prime minister hit out at the TMC government on the issue of corruption even during the COVID-induced lockdown.
The prime minister said Purulia’s industrialisation was neglected during the erstwhile Left rule and the current TMC dispensation.
”The TMC goernment has given Purulia only water crisis, forced migration and administration that discriminates,” he alleged.
Published : March 18, 2021 02:44 PM IST