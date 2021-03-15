  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 30 minutes ago
auto refresh

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination; Amit Shah, Mamata rallies in Bengal today

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 15, 2021 12:05 PM IST

event highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday filed the nomination from Dharmadam constituency for April 6 assembly elections. Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to hold three rallies today in poll-bound eastern states — two in West Bengal and one in Assam. TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also hit the campaign trail in a wheelchair today. Here are the live updates from the battleground in key election states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry today:

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement