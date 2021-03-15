Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination; Amit Shah, Mamata rallies in Bengal today

Denied poll ticket, BJP aspirants protest across Bengal; TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee quits

The rift between old-timers and newcomers in West Bengal BJP came out in the open as several aspirants voiced their anguish against the party and resigned after they were denied tickets for the assembly elections, while protests were held across the state. BJP leader and TMC turncoat Sovan Chattopadhyay along with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay quit the party after both of them were denied tickets. Chatterjee's constituency for several decades, Behala Purba, was given to actor-turned-politician Payel Sarkar, who joined the party a few days back. In his resignation letter to the party's state president Dilip Ghosh, Chattopadhyay accused the saffron camp of humiliating him.