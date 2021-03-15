Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination; Amit Shah, Mamata rallies in Bengal today

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday filed the nomination from Dharmadam constituency for April 6 assembly elections. Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to hold three rallies today in poll-bound eastern states — two in West Bengal and one in Assam. TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also hit the campaign trail in a wheelchair today. Here are the live updates from the battleground in key election states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry today:
Mar 15, 2021
12:14
Congress list of another 34 candidates for West Bengal polls
The Congress on Sunday released its next list of candidates for.the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, announcing 34 names for the polls. The names were finalised after a meeting of the party's Central Election authority chaired by Sonia Gandhi. This is the third list of Congress candidates for the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections starting March 27. So far, the party has announced a total of 50 candidates. It had earlier released names of 13 and three candidates in two separate lists.
Mar 15, 2021
12:02
ALERT: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination from Dharmadam constituency for April 6 assembly elections
Mar 15, 2021
11:42
Dhinakaran's Party and DMDK Ink Pact to Face TN Polls Jointly
The ruling AIADMK's rival Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday concluded a seat sharing arrangement with actor-turned politician Vijayakanth-led DMDK and alloted it 60 Assembly constituencies for the April 6 Assembly polls. Under the agreement, DMDK, which walked out of the ruling party led alliance recently would contest from city segments like Villivakkam, Egmore (Reserved) and Sozhinganallur besides constituencies in several parts of Tamil Nadu.
Mar 15, 2021
11:29
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined TMC, has been appointed as its vice president and national working committee member
BJP names 'star' candidates, veterans, to take on DMK-combine
The BJP on Sunday announced the names of 'star' candidates and veterans to take on the DMK combine in the assembly election early next month. The list accommodates new entrant actress-turned politician Khushbu Sundar and the partys state chief L Murugan, who shot to fame through his Vel Yatra. Partys national president of Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan and former national secretary H Raja too figure in the first list of candidates for 17 constituencies. The party was allocated 20 seats during the seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK.
Mar 15, 2021
10:46
Bengal Polls: BJP Names Candidates for 3rd, 4th Phases, Denied
The BJP on Sunday came out with the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phases of assembly polls in West Bengal, nominating four MPs including Union minister Babul Supriyo and several new faces, triggering protests and resignations in various parts of the state. In a surprise move, the party nominated Trinamool Congress turncoat and octogenarian sitting MLA of Singur, Rabindranath Bhattacharya. Of late, the BJP has not been nominating such elderly persons as poll candidates.
Mar 15, 2021
10:34
Bengal polls: Abbas Siddique's ISF announces candidates for 20 seats
Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF), an alliance partner of the Left Front and the Congress in the state, on Sunday announced the names of candidates for 20 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. ISF president Simul Soren will contest from Haripal in Hooghly district, while Mohammed Iqbal and Nuruzzaman will be the party's candidates from Entally and Metiabruz, respectively, it said in a statement. ISF is yet to announce the names of candidates from Canning Purba, Jangipara, Bhangar, Madhyamgram, Haroa and Mayureshwar -- the seats it has identified to fight from as a part of the alliance.
The rift between old-timers and newcomers in West Bengal BJP came out in the open as several aspirants voiced their anguish against the party and resigned after they were denied tickets for the assembly elections, while protests were held across the state. BJP leader and TMC turncoat Sovan Chattopadhyay along with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay quit the party after both of them were denied tickets. Chatterjee's constituency for several decades, Behala Purba, was given to actor-turned-politician Payel Sarkar, who joined the party a few days back. In his resignation letter to the party's state president Dilip Ghosh, Chattopadhyay accused the saffron camp of humiliating him.
Mar 15, 2021
10:09
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to hold three rallies today in poll-bound eastern states — two in West Bengal and one in Assam.
Mar 15, 2021
10:00
