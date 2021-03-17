Assembly Polls 2021 LIVE: TMC to release manifesto at 4.30 pm today

Situation much worse: Rahul on foreign NGOs criticising India on freedom, democracy

After two foreign organisations criticised India on freedom and democracy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the "situation is much worse than they have imagined". He also said he was protecting a certain ideology in the Congress party and would not step aside just because someone else does not like it and continue to fight the RSS. He also said he favoured internal democracy in Congress and has promoted many leaders within the party. In an online interaction with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of the Brown University in the US, Gandhi said electoral democracy can be "destroyed" in the 21st century if one can control social media and institutions and have financial dominance while citing examples of Saddam Hussain and Muammar Gaddafi.