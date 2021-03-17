  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 22 minutes ago
auto refresh

Assembly Polls 2021 LIVE: TMC to release manifesto at 4.30 pm today

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 17, 2021 02:12 PM IST

event highlights

This live blog will keep you posted with all major updates and trends from the Assembly Elections 2021 today

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement