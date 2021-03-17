Assembly Polls 2021 LIVE: TMC to release manifesto at 4.30 pm today

Turncoats turn the tables on old-timers in Bengal elections
The ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in Bengal might be pulling out all the stops to go for each other's jugular in the assembly polls, but the rivals share something in common when it comes to their choice of candidates in several high-profile seats - turncoats over tried-and-tested leaders. Once a reviled practice in the state, both the parties seem to have endorsed a record number of turncoats this time -- triggering a wave of discontentment among their loyalists.
TMC govt playing with emotions of Hindus: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the TMC government for "forcibly opposing" anything associated with Lord Ram and advised them to take lessons from a party in his state who are "nowhere now" due to a similar act. Accusing Mamata Banerjee government of playing with the emotions of the Hindus, the BJP's star campaigner said, if she did not mend her ways, people will remove her from power.
Rajnath slams Mamata over law & order, says BJP will pay 'khela' of peace and development
Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government over the alleged slide in the law and order situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday the "khela" (game) that will be played in West Bengal after the BJP's victory in the assembly election will be that of development and peace. He accused Banerjee of pointing fingers at the BJP for the injury she suffered in Nandigram last week to gain sympathy in the election and claimed that it will not work and the saffron party will form its government in the state winning more than 200 of the 294 seats.
Nadda promises OBC status for left out Hindu backward castes
In a major outreach to the Hindu backward communities of the state, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda Tuesday promised to include all the 'left out' Hindu castes in the OBC list if voted to power in West Bengal. Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said that after practising politics of appeasement for years, the TMC supremo has started reciting Sanskrit slokas to assert her Hindu identity.
Situation much worse: Rahul on foreign NGOs criticising India on freedom, democracy
After two foreign organisations criticised India on freedom and democracy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the "situation is much worse than they have imagined". He also said he was protecting a certain ideology in the Congress party and would not step aside just because someone else does not like it and continue to fight the RSS. He also said he favoured internal democracy in Congress and has promoted many leaders within the party. In an online interaction with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of the Brown University in the US, Gandhi said electoral democracy can be "destroyed" in the 21st century if one can control social media and institutions and have financial dominance while citing examples of Saddam Hussain and Muammar Gaddafi.
Congress announces list of 21 candidates for Assam polls
The Congress on Tuesday came out with lists of candidates for elections for the upcoming state polls, including 21 for the Assam Assembly elections. With this, Congress has announced candidates for 92 seats in Assam. The party also came out with separate lists of candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. For Assam, the party announced a list of 21 candidates, for Kerala six candidates, for Puducherry 14 candidates, and for Tamil Nadu, it named four candidates.
Do not belittle institution with repeated innuendos: EC to Mamata
In a stern message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission on Tuesday said it is not proper to belittle the institution by calling it as being close to the ruling party and asserted that it would not like to be repeatedly "put in the dock" with innuendos and averments. Despite meeting representatives of the TMC in Kolkata and the national capital in the recent past, "if it is stated by the CM that the Commission should meet political parties, it is only an attempt to belittle the institution of Commission with repeated innuendos and averments", the poll panel said in response to a letter from Banerjee to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on March 14.
Mamata press briefing today after TMC manifesto release
A release from the Trinamool Congress said that the Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee will be addressing the media from her Kalighat Office at 5 pm regarding the upcoming 2021 Assembly Elections. Trinamool Congress will release the party manifesto at 4:30 today.
Congress releases Puducherry candidates list, Ex-CM Narayanasamy's name missing
The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy. The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each. In a release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote. While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.
Assam election: UPPL, BFP & Raijor Dal announce candidates list for the third phase
The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP, the Bodo Peoples Front (BPF), a part of the Grand Alliance of eight parties, and the newly floated Raijor Dal have announced the list of candidates for the third phase of Assam assembly polls on April six. The UPPL announced its second list of eight candidates which includes former Rajya Sabha MP, founder UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma from Chapaguri (ST), prominent businessman Manaranjan Brahma from Kokrajhar West (ST) constituency and former ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East (ST) constituency.