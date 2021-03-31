Assembly Polls 2021 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Politics in Kerala has become violent, driven by tension due to policies of the LDF. We propose to set up a peace and harmony department to ensure that this kind of tension, political murders don't continue to happen, and politics of anger and hate is challenged: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chalakudy
Polling parties reaching their destination in Dima Hasao districts, Haflong, Assam, ahead of phase 2 voting scheduled on April 1, 2021: Election Commission of India
Chennai: Khushbu Sundar, BJP candidate from Thousand Lights assembly constituency, campaigns ahead of Assembly elections on April 6.
Y category security now for BJP leader Ashoke Dinda after the attack on his convoy yesterday.
Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPAT machines from a government school in Haldia ahead of voting for the second phase of West Bengal elections.
"50 percent of the booths have been covered by webcasting which will be monitored by ECI and us," says Avnit Punia, Returning Officer, Haldia.
Giriraj says Mamata's from 'Rohingya Clan' after she mentions Gotra as 'Maa, Maati, Manush'
On Mamata Banerjee saying that she mentioned her ‘gotra’ as ‘Maa Maati Manush’ to a priest during her temple visit, Union minister Giriraj Singh has likened her lineage to that of ‘Rohingyas and infiltrators’. Slamming the TMC chief for playing ‘gotra’ card, Singh said, “Mamata didi, now it is to be found out whether the gotra of Rohingyas and the infiltrators is Shandilya or not. Those who settled the Rohingyas for votes, those who stopped Durga puja and Kali puja and humiliated the Hindus, are now banking on the gotra in fear of defeat. ‘Shandilya Gotra’ is dedicated to Sanatan and the nation, not for the vote,” reads his tweet translated from Hindi.
2 Gandhi clan members in politics for the survival of the family: Smriti Irani
Apparently referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday alleged that they "do not know the Assamese culture" and pursue politics only for "the survival of their family". Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, However, did not name the siblings. "A few days ago, two members of the Gandhi family visited Assam. They don't know the Assamese culture and do politics only for the survival of their family," she said while addressing election rallies at Borbhag in Nalbari district and Gauripur in Dhubri district. The Union minister for textiles and women and child development appealed to people to bring the saffron party back to power in the state for its development.
EC orders transfer of two West Bengal police officers
The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of the sub-divisional police officer of West Bengal's Haldia and the circle inspector of Mahishadal in the state's Purba Medinipur district to non-election assignments following inputs provided by its special observers. In separate letters to the chief secretary and the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on Tuesday, the EC said SDPO, Haldia, Barun Baidya should be replaced by Uttam Mitra. Similarly, Circle Inspector, Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy should be replaced by Inspector, Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, Sirshendu Das. Assembly elections are being held in West Bengal in eight phases. While the first phase of polling for the elections was held on March 27, the second phase will be held on April 1.
Campaigning for Second Phase of Poll Ended Yesterday in Bengal
Campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal assembly poll ended on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for the voting in 30 constituencies spread across four districts on April 1. The fate of 171 candidates will be decided in the second phase by 75,94,549 voters who will exercise their franchise in 10,620 polling booths spread across the 30 constituencies, the Election Commission sources said. All the booths where polling will be held in the second phase have been declared as "sensitive" by the EC, sources in it said. It will deploy total 651 companies of Central Armed Police for this phase of election which will be held in Bankura (Part II), Purba Medinipur (Part II), Paschim Medinipur (Part II) and South 24 Parganas (Part I), they said.
