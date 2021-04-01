Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: Voting in 2nd phase in Assam, West Bengal begins; all eyes on Nandigram

TMC won 23 seats in the 2016 assembly elections in Thursday's phase 2 seats at stake; BJP made gains in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Of the 30 seats which will see voting on Thursday, 23 were won by TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, five by Left Front and Congress and BJP one each. The political equation in the state had changed in 2019 when BJP made massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Janga Mahal region and Medinipur belt by sweeping all the five Lok Sabha seats. The TMC, however, has been able to maintain its dominance in South 24 Parganas district, where there is a sizeable minority population.
Battle for Nandigram: Prestige at stake for Mamata; tryst with history for Suvendu
As 30 constituencies across four districts in West Bengal go to polls on Thursday in the second phase of Assembly elections, the spotlight will be on the prestigious seat of Nandigram where Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee will take on her former aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP recently. The electoral battle in the violence-marred constituency of Nandigram will decide the future course of Bengal politics. It’s a matter of prestige for Mamata Banerjee and a tryst with history for Suvendu. READ MORE
Second phase of voting for Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam begin
Five ministers, deputy speaker in fray as Assam goes to polls in phase 2
The fate of five ministers, the deputy speaker and a few significant opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats in Assam go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday. In all, 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security and strict COVID-19 guidelines, officials said. The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are fighting in six and three seats, respectively. There are "friendly contests" between the BJP and the AGP in Patharkandi and Algapur, while the BJP is engaged in similar fights with the UPPL in Majbat and Kalaigaon. The Grand Alliance's Congress is contesting in 28 seats, the AIUDF in seven and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) in four. The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 19 seats. There is a direct contest between the NDA and the Grand Alliance in 25 constituencies, while the rest are witnessing triangular fights.
Bengal set for second phase polling in 30 seats, all eyes on Nandigram
The stage is set for the second phase of the assembly poll in West Bengal on Thursday when more than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 seats as eyes are set on the high profile Nandigram constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari. All 10,620 booths where polling will be held this phase have been declared as sensitive by the Election Commission, which has deployed around 651 companies of central forces to provide security, officials said. Besides, the state police will also be deployed at
strategic locations during the polling which will begin at 7 am, they said. A total 199 companies of Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura, the sources said. TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, while CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners of Sanjukta Morcha the Congress and ISF are competing in 13 and two seats respectively.