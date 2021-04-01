  • SENSEX
Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: Voting in 2nd phase in Assam, West Bengal begins; all eyes on Nandigram

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The voting for the second phase polls in Assam's 39 seats and West Bengal's 30 seats began on Thursday at 7 am. All eyes are set on the high profile Nandigram constituency in Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

