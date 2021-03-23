  • SENSEX
Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah poll rallies in Bengal today; TMC complains EC against BJP Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 23, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021: Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is set to hold poll rallies in West Bengal today. He will be addressing his first rally in South 24 Parganas at Kishan Mandi Math at Gosaba at noon. He will also hold a roadshow from Kiranitala to Goalkuan Chowk in Medinipur from 3 pm.

