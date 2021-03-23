Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah poll rallies in Bengal today; TMC complains EC against BJP Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari

PM Modi hails BJP manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, calling it an extensive document that highlights the party's vision for the state's progress. The BJP on Monday promised revival of the legislative council in Tamil Nadu, which was abolished decades ago by its ally, the ruling AIADMK if their combine was voted to power in the coming assembly elections. As many as 50 lakh new job opportunities, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 a year to fishermen just like farmers, commitment to ushering in prohibition of alcohol, a separate budget for agriculture, free tablets for school students (classes eight and nine) were among the assurances given by the BJP in its manifesto for the April 6 polls. "An extensive document, which highlights BJP's vision for Tamil Nadu's progress, empowering the poor and celebrating the vibrant Tamil culture," Modi tweeted about the manifesto. The manifesto, released by senior leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, also said 12 lakh acres of 'Panchami' land would be recovered and handed back to the Scheduled Castes.
ECI full bench reviews poll preparedness in Assam
The full bench of the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, on Monday reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming three-phased Assam assembly polls beginning from March 27, officials said. The CEC along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar held two review meetings at Tezpur and Guwahati with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officers of all districts going to polls in the first and second phase of elections. A specific review of Covid arrangements was done with Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and security related issues with the state Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, officials said.
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, Vijayan govts; Asserts UDF will come to power in Kerala
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the fuel price hike and its economic policies, accusing it of taking money from the pockets of people instead of putting it in their hand, as launched his second leg of campaign for the April 6 assembly elections in Kerala. He also slammed the LDF government in the state over its alleged bid to strike a deal with a US-based company on "deep sea fishing", saying "it shows the intention" of the CPI(M)-led dispensation. Addressing corner meetings in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts in support of candidates of Congress-led UDF, Gandhi expressed confidence the UDF will form the next government as it has made promises of implementing NYAY scheme, hike the welfare pension to Rs 3,000 and also increase the MSP for rubber, paddy and coconut.
Amit Shah rallies in West Bengal today
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is set to hold poll rallies in West Bengal today. He will be addressing his first rally in South 24 Parganas at Kishan Mandi Math at Gosaba at noon. He will also hold a roadshow from Kiranitala to Goalkuan Chowk in Medinipur from 3 pm.