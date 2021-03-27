  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 12 minutes ago
auto refresh

Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: West Bengal records nearly 8% voting until 9 am; Assam almost 9%

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 27, 2021 10:58 AM IST

event highlights

Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: Assam has recorded 8.84 percent voting, while West Bengal has recorded 7.72 percent voter turnout till 9 am, in the first phase of polling. Earlier, polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said. Voting also began for 47 seats in the first phase of Assam assembly elections 2021.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement