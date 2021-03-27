Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: West Bengal records nearly 8% voting until 9 am; Assam almost 9%

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi casts vote in Jorhat, Assam
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote at a polling booth in Jorhat in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021. After voting he said, "It's a very emotional moment for me as it's the first time after many yrs that I'm coming to a polling station without my parents. Confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies & deceit & voting for politics that guarantees that their future is bright."
Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Congress' Shergill says BJP will be shown the door
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill says the BJP will be "shown the door" in the Assam assembly elections for being "useless". "First phase will deliver First Jhatka to BJP in Assam -People will give a strong message that “voters can’t be taken for granted”. Assam will show exit door to BJP “Nakaam” Sarkar #AssamAssemblyPolls (SIC)," he says.
EVM Snag in multiple booths in Assam
EVM snag has been reported at three voting centres of Mariani in Assam. Meanwhile, at Ujoni Hatimora polling station in Lahoal Assembly Constituency, voting is yet to start due to technical glitch in EVM.
BJP MP from Bishnupur Saumitra Khan casts his vote at Saltora, Part No. 260
BJP delegation led by Kailash Vijayvargiya will meet CEO WB at 2 PM
Big Breaking: TMC 10-member parliamentary delegation to meet EC in Kolkata at noon today
A 10 member Trinamool Parliamentary delegation led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader Lok Sabha and Derek O'Brien, leader Rajya Sabha to meet Election Commission in Kolkata at 12 noon today
First Phase of Bengal polls: Resurrecting tribal bastion a big challenge for Didi
Ten years ago, when Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress dethroned the 34-year-old Left government in West Bengal, she had the last laugh by trouncing her arch-rival CPM. Now Didi is facing a resurgent opponent
, a friend-turned-foe BJP, threatening to uproot her regime. A contender who did not have much footing in the state in 2011, when the TMC occupied the Writer's Building in Kolkata. The game of the throne seems to have changed in the last decade.
Voter Turnout at 9 am: Assam at nearly 9%; West Bengal nearly 8%
Assam has recorded 8.84 percent voting, while West Bengal has recorded 7.72 percent voter turnout till 9 am, in the first phase of polling so far.
East Midnapore: Trouble reported at Majna booth in Contai south; TMC supporters demand EVM replacement
Trouble reported at Majna booth in Contai south in East Midnapore. A large number of TMC supporters and voters gathered in front of the booth and alleged that they voted for TMC but it went to BJP. They alleged that EVM, VVPAT is not functioning normally and demanded to replace the machines. The presiding officer decided to halt the polling procedure and locked the booth fearing that it may be attacked by the angry voters.
Suvendu Adhikari writes to EC seeking suspension of officials
Former Trinamool Congress stalwart and Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari writes to Election Commission, seeking suspension of Haldia Addl SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya and some other officers of Nandigram Police Station for "helping TMC members in carrying out malpractices, irregularities during polls"
CPM candidate Sushanta Ghosh's car vandalised
The CPI(M) candidate of the United Front, Sushanta Ghosh, was attacked while he was visting the booths in Salboni area of Jhargram. Ghosh's car was vandalised.
Assam polls first phase: Congress contesting in 43 seats
The opposition grand alliance is contesting all the seats, with the Congress putting up candidates in 43, and the AIUDF, CPI(ML-L), RJD and Anchalik Gana Morcha (contesting as Independent) in one each. The newly-formed AJP is in the fray in 41 seats, while there are 78 Independents, including 19 candidates of the newly-formed Raijor Dal.
West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why
The first act of the 8-part mega West Bengal assembly elections kicks off tomorrow (March 27). On the line are 30 constituencies, spread across tribal-dominated districts - Paschim Midnapore Part-I, Purba Midnapore Part-I, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia. The belief amongst election watchers is that this might be the most crucial phase of the two-way fight between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).
BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das casts his vote at a polling booth there in the first phase of West Bengal Elections 2021
Out of 47 seats in Assam's first phase today, BJP contesting 39 while ally AGP is fighting in 10
The ruling BJP is contesting 39 seats and its partner AGP 10. The two allies are engaged in "friendly contests" in Lakhimpur and Naharkatiya constituencies.
PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers in Assam, West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to cast votes in record numbers as polling began in the morning for the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. "The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote. Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he tweeted.
Assam Elections 2021: A high stakes battle in the state
Saturday's first phase of polling will decide the fate of 264 candidates, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several of his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, state Congress chief Ripun Bora, Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, jailed Raijor Dal President and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and 23 women aspirants.
Bengal first phase polling: Elaborate security arrangement have been made, says EC
The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said. Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said. Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.
Bengal first phase: 73 lakh voters eligible to exercise franchise to decide electoral fate of 191 candidates
More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region. The elections are being held following COVID-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Early morning votes queue up outisde polling centre in Jhargram
Polling starts for Assam first phase; CM Sonowal, top opposition leaders, many ministers in fray
Voting began at 7 am on Saturday for 47 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in Assam to decide the fate of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and a host of ministers and opposition leaders, officials said.
Polling begins for 30 seats in first phase of Bengal elections
Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said. More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected
Jungle Mahal region.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the ongoing first phase of voting in West Bengal and Assam today. The first phase of voting for Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Assam is set to begin amid tight security. While 77 seats go to polls in Assam today, elections will be conducted in 30 constituencies in West Bengal. Additionally, the blog will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the campaign trail for the remaining phases in WB, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Happy reading