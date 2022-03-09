Assembly Election Results 2022: How to check results on ECI website and app

Political parties were bracing for the assembly election results on Thursday in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur sending out feelers for possible post-poll tie-ups.

On the eve of the counting of votes, the Election Commission announced the removal of three officials, including the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, after a massive controversy erupted over Samajwadi Party's allegation that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start releasing result trends from 8:00 AM am onwards on its website and app. Those who are keenly interested in checking the progress on the go may track it easily using the ECI site and app.

Check here the step-by-step guide to check Assembly Election results on the Election Commission website and app.

Heres' how to check election results on the ECI website:

Step 1: Visit ECI's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'General elections to assembly constituency March-2022'

Step 3: A new window will appear.

Step 4: Results of Assembly Elections 2022 for the preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Steps to check election results on ECI app:

Here's how to check Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur election results on the Election Commission app:

Step 1: ECI's : ECI's voter helpline app is available on both Android and iOS platforms via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Step 3: Fill in the details for registration.

Step 4: You can either skip this or register on the app.

Step 5: Once done, head over to the 'results' option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

The poll panel also deputed Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer as a special officer in Meerut and the Bihar CEO in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary seat, to supervise the counting of votes.

Several exit polls have forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while predicting a hung assembly in Goa and a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. Except for Punjab, all other states were under the BJP.

As the post-poll scenario could throw up surprises due to multi-cornered contests, the parties have dispatched senior leaders to the states and were also wooing other parties to ensure that they get the better of their rival claimant in case outside support is needed to form a government.