The counting in 4 Lok Sabha and 13 assembly seats in 13 states where byelections were held started at 8 am today. These include the Parliamentary constituency of Malappuram (Kerala) and Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) where elections were held on April 6, and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Belgaum (Karnataka) where polls were held on April 17.

The 13 Assembly constituencies include Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka, Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharput in Maharashtra, Serchhip in Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Salt in Uttarakhand.

Here are the latest updates:

Counting of votes also being done for by-election to Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati), Karnataka (Belgaum), Kerala (Malappuram) and Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). Votes also being counted for by-election to Vidhan Sabha in 10 states. — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The strong room opened in Malappuram as counting of votes for #KeralaElections2021 to begin shortly.#AssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/6r0GI3BkSq — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

# Counting of votes begins at 8 am

# The officer said all the employees or officers appointed in the counting hall will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

# Political parties in Karnataka are keenly awaiting the outcome of the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat and two assembly segments, counting for which will get underway on Sunday. The voting took place for Belgaum Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies on April 17.

There were 30 candidates in the fray — 10 in Belgaum, 12 in Basavakalyan and eight in Maski. The bypolls to Belgaum and Basavakalyan took place following the demise of the sitting public representatives Suresh Angadi (BJP) and B Narayan Rao (Congress) due to COVID, while Maski seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of Congress MLA Prathapagouda Patil.

