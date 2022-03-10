Assembly Election Result: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC fails to make a mark in Goa

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which contested the Goa Assembly elections for the first time this year, failed to make a mark in the coastal state. As per the latest data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TMC was not leading in any seat in Goa, where counting of votes was underway on Thursday.

The TMC's key candidates, including Goa party chief Kiran Kandolkar, his wife Kavita Kandolkar, party nominee Churchill Alemao (who quit the NCP to join the TMC) and his daughter Valanka were trailing in their respective constituencies.

“We accept this mandate with all humility. We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar. No matter how long it takes, we will be here and we will continue to serve the people of Goa,” the TMC's Goa unit said on its Twitter handle.

According to the ECI's data at 3.15 pm, the TMC so far secured 5.22 percent of the votes while its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) got 7.65 percent of the votes.

The TMC candidates were on second and third positions in a few constituencies. It took a plunge into Goa's electoral politics a few months before the polls, held on February 14, and contested in 26 seats in alliance with the MGP, the state's oldest regional outfit. Kiran Kandolkar last month claimed that their political consultant I-PAC abandoned the party candidates after the state Assembly polls.

The TMC's Goa unit chief had said he was upset with I-PAC head Prashant Kishor.

