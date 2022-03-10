Assembly Election Result: BJP parliamentary board likely to meet today evening

The BJP parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, is likely to meet later on Thursday to review the party's performance in assembly polls in five states as initial trends projected a thumping victory for the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters in the evening, sources said.

As votes were counted for elections to five states on Thursday, early trends showed the BJP set for victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and was ahead in Manipur and Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a landslide win in Punjab.

Top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, will be attending the parliamentary board meeting, which is likely to be held after the results of assembly polls become more clear, they said.

