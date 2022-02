Assembly Elections 2022 Highlights:

Govt withdrew farm laws because of elections: Priyanka Gandhi

Had it not been for the farmers' stir ahead of elections in multiple states, the Centre would not have taken back the contentious farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday as she accused the BJP of working only for its "corporate friends".

People of Punjab want to create 'Nava Punjab', only BJP-led NDA can bring change: Rajnath

People want to create a 'Nava Punjab' and only the BJPled alliance can bring all round progress in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday after participating in a road show taken out by Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh here. Rajnath Singh was canvassing for Amarinder Singh on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117member state assembly. The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsaled Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Had it not been for the farmers' stir ahead of elections in multiple states, the Centre would not have taken back the contentious farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday as she accused the BJP of working only for its "corporate friends". Addressing party's virtual rally for Uttar Pradesh, the Congress general secretary hit out at the BJP as well as Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for indulging in politics of caste and communalism instead of development issues.

Campaigning ends for third phase of UP Assembly polls

Campaigning for the third phase of the UP Assembly polls ended on Friday, with senior leaders of all parties making the last ditch attempt to woo voters in 59 constituencies spread across 16 districts. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

SP fields 52 crorepati candidates, BJP 48 in UP

The Samajwadi Party has fielded the maximum 52 candidates having assets worth over Rs 1 crore while the BJP stands second in the list with 48 such contestants for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, according to a report. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 46 such candidates while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have 29 and 18 contestants, respectively, the report by Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

Punjab CM Channi's wealth down by Rs 5 cr: ADR report

According to a new report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), while Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s wealth has decreased by over Rs 5 crore, ex-CM Amarinder Singh’s has gone up by Rs 20 crore since 2017. Further, Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal has declared an increase of Rs 100 crore in his wealth between 2017 and 2022.

Congress, BJP, Akali worked together to defeat AAP: Kejriwal

“This time a good party has come, Aam Aadmi Party, and all the corrupt have united due to its fear. Congress, BJP, Akali all worked together for the last few days to defeat AAP. Everyone is speaking the same language, abusing us,” said AAP convenor Kejriwal.

Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal two sides of same coin: Navjot Singh Sidhu

“Choosing Captain or the Badals would be a retrograde step. They are two sides of the same coin. If change has to be brought, this man (referring to himself) is in front of you with a plan," the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Smriti Irani slams Punjab CM Channi for 'UP De Bhaiye' remark

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said while the BJP united people, the Congress divided them. Addressing an election meeting in support of party candidate Vijay Sampla at Hadiabad sub-town in the evening, Irani said Channi’s statement was against the spirit of Bhartiyata and was aimed at disintegrating the society.

AAP Punjab's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow today

On the last day of campaigning in Punjab, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is all set to hold a roadshow in the Dakha constituency of Ludhiana. In the photos below, workers await his arrival outside the AAP office in Dakha.

Kejriwal Requests Punjabis to 'Defeat' BJP, Congress, Akali Dal

“Time has come for change. I request all Punjabis to come together and defeat BJP, Congress and Akali Dal,” Kejriwal said in a rally.

PM Modi hosts Sikhs from across the country

Two days before the Punjab polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responds to allegations of Kumar Vishwas

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal responds to allegations of his former party colleague & poet Kumar Vishwas. "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years," he says.

BJP killed 750 farmers, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

This party killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws. If BJP comes to power again, it will sell your land by bringing such laws. Despite the withdrawal of the farm laws, farmers have not pardoned them. Who is responsible for this? Baba chief minister is responsible for this. Data shows Uttar Pradesh is the most unsafe place for women today, alleged former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun.

At least one polling station managed only by women to be set up in every Assembly constituency: CEC Sushil Chandra

ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency. Our officers have identified much more than that. There're 690 Assembly seats but we are setting up 1620 such polling booths, said CEC Sushil Chandra.

SP asks EC to deploy additional security forces to Jaunpur ahead of 7th phase of UP polls

Samajwadi Party writes to Election Commission to "deploy additional security forces in Jaunpur district to conduct free and fair elections" ahead of the seventh phase of UP polls. In its letter, the party stated that attempts were made to capture booths in the previous elections in the district, hindering the poor and backward classes from voting.

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Key electoral data

According to the Election Commission, 117 Assembly constituencies in 23 districts of Punjab will be voting from 24,689 polling booths on Sunday, February 20. The poll body decided to increase the number of booths from the existing 23,211 booths in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju had said in September that 10,500 Control Units (CU) and 21,100 VVPATs were being brought from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab, in addition to the 45,316 Ballot Units (BU), 34,942 Controlling Units (CU), and 37,576 VVPAT machines of the Punjab CEO.

Punjab polls: A gangster-turned-activist who wants people to read newspapers, open libraries

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana is in the fray from the Maur Assembly seat in Punjab's Bathinda district and appeals to people to read newspapers, pool funds to open libraries while saying he wants to promote the Punjabi language. Sidhana is one of the accused in the last year's Delhi Republic Day violence and has been fielded by the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit of various farmer bodies.

BJP govt continuously moving forward on path of duty, says CM Yogi

The double-engine government is continuously moving forward on the path of duty in order to achieve the 'Apne Ghar' goal for the poor, said UP CM Yogi Adityanayth. In Govind Nagar assembly constituency of Kanpur, the dream of 2,174 poor people of owning a house has come true at a cost of Rs 111.01 crore, Yogi tweeted on Friday.

Priyanka Gandhi to address virtual rally in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh today at 3 pm.

Manish Tewari calls out social bias in Channi’s ‘UP Bhaiye’ remark

Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib on Friday called out CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his ‘UP Bhaiye’ remark, saying that despite his roots, he had faced social bias in the state due to his surname. “The Bhaiya controversy is like the Black issue in the US. It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic & institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution. At a personal level despite my mother being a Jat Sikh & my father being the foremost exponent of Punjab – Punjabi- Punjabiyat who laid down his life for Hindu- Sikh amity because of my Sir name it is said behind my back ‘Eh Bhaiya Kithon Agha’ peppered with the choicest expletives in Punjabi – We have to root it out,” he said on Twitter.

Channi clarifies his 'UP, Bihar Bhaiyas' remark

A day after his remark stoked controversy, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday issued a fresh clarification and said that his comments were twisted and it was meant for outsiders in Punjab like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. “My statements were distorted. I want to say again, that Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal come from outside and create obstructions. I have talked about them,” Channi said.

Uttarakhand HC takes suo moto cognizance of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs & MLAs of the state & directed the government to provide information on the registered & pending cases to the court by March 3. There are a total of 70 MLAs & 8 MPs in the state.

Punjab CM requests PM Modi to order probe into Kumar Vishwas' allegations against Kejriwal

Following the explosive claims levelled against Arvind Kejriwal by poet and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founding member Kumar Vishwas, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged an investigation into Kejriwal's alleged ties to separatists. CM Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commission an investigation, saying that the people of Punjab have paid a high price in the struggle against separatism in the province

Samajwadi Party hits 'century' in first two phases, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that his party has already hit a "century" in the first two phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh and will have enough numbers by the fourth phase to form the government. In the first two phases of polls in the state, voting was held on the 113 constituencies and 59 seats each will go to polls in the third phase on February 20 and fourth phase on February 23.

Punjab Assembly elections campaigning to end this evening

Campaigning will end this evening for Punjab Assembly elections. Election Commission has asked all the star campaigners and non-voters to move out of the constituency by 6 pm today.

Politics of opposing Indian culture won't work anymore: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Politics of opposing Indian culture will not work anymore, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Thursday as he hit out at opposition parties for dividing people on caste and communal lines. He alleged that the opposition leaders, who were earlier against the culture of the country, are now wearing 'janeu' (sacred thread) over their clothes, visiting temples and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, as he credited the BJP for bringing about this change in the last five years.

Rajnath senses 'winds of change' in Punjab, says people won't allow 'loot tantra' to go on

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "winds of change are sweeping" Punjab with the people yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power and put an end to the "loot tantra" in the state. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark, alleging that the Congress wants to "disintegrate the country".

BJD, BJP blame each other for poll violence; DGP says action to be taken against miscreants

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the opposition BJP and the Congress on Thursday held each other responsible for the violence witnessed during the first phase of polling in the three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha on the previous day. Around 50 people were injured in the violence. State Election Commissioner AP Padhi convened an urgent meeting on the violence with Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and Director General of Police (DGP) SK Bansal. After the meeting, Bansal said such incidents in the remaining four phases of polling on February 18, 20, 22 and 24 will be firmly dealt with.

Do not vote for those who will sell their loyalties: Badal to people of Punjab

Five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday called upon the people of Punjab not to elect those who will "sell their loyalties to the highest bidder and defect to other parties for personal gains once the elections are over". In a statement here, he said there are political opportunists in the fray who are eager for a chance to turn the state into an "open political mandi".

Punjab chief electoral officer withdraws controversial letter

A letter from the state's Additional President Electoral Officer prohibiting political parties from airing a recent Kumar Vishwas interview criticising AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was retracted hours after it was issued. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said that the letter had been issued “inadvertently”.

BSP will reinstate rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, prevent migration of people for jobs: Mayawati

BSP president and former CM Mayawati on Thursday hit out at political opponents addressing an election rally in Banda, terming them anti-development and facilitators of injustice and promised that her party will reinstate the rule of law and prevent migration of the youth for jobs on coming to power.

BJP Chief JP Nadda to address 3 rallies in UP including Ayodhya today

BJP national president JP Nadda will reach Ayodhya on Friday to address three public meetings in UP. At around 11:00 am he will address a meeting in the Kshatriya boarding ground of Ayodhya assembly, while he is due to address meetings at 1 pm in Faizabad and at 3 pm in the Rudauli Assembly.

