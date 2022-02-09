Assembly Election: BJP 'copy-pasted' pledges made by Congress in its Uttar Pradesh manifesto, accuses Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of copy-pasting the pledges made by her party in their Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto which she termed as "dhokha patra".

The BJP on Tuesday assured free electricity for irrigation , a job for every household and free travel for women over 60 in its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto, which also promised a minimum 10-year sentence in cases of what it describes as "love jihad".

"The BJP should name its 'Ghoshna Patra' as 'Dhokha patra'. The BJP, which used the talk about the past 70 years, could not fulfil even one-fourth of the promises made in its manifesto in the past five years," Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.

भाजपा को अपने "घोषणा पत्र" का नाम धोखा पत्र रखना चाहिए 70 सालों की रट लगाने वाली भाजपा 5 सालों में अपने घोषणापत्र के 1/4 वादे भी नहीं पूरे कर पाई।न 5 सालों के काम का हिसाब, न ही भविष्य निर्माण का कोई विजनइसलिए कांग्रेस की प्रतिज्ञाओं को कॉपी-पेस्ट करके अपना काम चला रही है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

"It (manifesto) neither has the account of the work of five years nor has the vision of building the future. That is why, it (BJP) has copy-pasted the pledges of Congress," she added.

