Assembly election 2023: EC to announce schedule for polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura today

The schedule for assembly elections in three states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura - will be announced at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

The Elections Commission of India is all set to announce the schedule for assembly elections in three states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. "Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the Schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura- 2023," EC said.

A total of nine states will go to polls this year. These include Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are expected to vote in the first half of the year, around February-March, as their assembly tenures end soon.