homepolitics News

Assembly election 2023: EC to announce schedule for polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura today

Assembly election 2023: EC to announce schedule for polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura today

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 10:08:22 AM IST (Updated)

The schedule for assembly elections in three states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura - will be announced at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. 

The Elections Commission of India is all set to announce the schedule for assembly elections in three states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. "Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the Schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura- 2023," EC said.

Recommended Articles

View All

Cement Q3 Preview | The likes of Ultratech, ACC & Ambuja may show a recovery that may only get better by March

Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?

Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Your guide to Supreme Court Collegium Vs Centre issue — From problems to possible solutions

Jan 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class

Jan 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


A total of nine states will go to polls this year. These include Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are expected to vote in the first half of the year, around February-March, as their assembly tenures end soon.
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 9:43 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023Meghalaya Election 2023Nagaland Election 2023Tripura Election 2023

Next Article

PM Modi says India's best era coming; asks party workers to connect with all sections