Assembly election 2023: EC to announce schedule for polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura today

The schedule for assembly elections in three states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura - will be announced at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

The Elections Commission of India is all set to announce the schedule for assembly elections in three states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. "Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the Schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura- 2023," EC said.