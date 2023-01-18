English
Assembly election 2023: EC to announce schedule for polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura today

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 9:54:10 AM IST (Updated)

The schedule for assembly elections in three states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura - will be announced at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. 

The Elections Commission of India is all set to announce the schedule for assembly elections in three states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. "Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the Schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura- 2023," EC said.

First Published: Jan 18, 2023 9:43 AM IST
