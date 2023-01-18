English
homepolitics News

Assembly election 2023 Dates: Tripura to vote on Feb 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 3:30:14 PM IST (Updated)

Assembly election 2023 Dates: The Election Commission of India announced schedule for elections in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya elections today. All the three states will go to polls in a single phase. Check details here.

The Elections Commission announced elections schedule for three states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — on Wednesday. While voting in Tripura will be held on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The results of all the three elections will be announced on March 2.

The elections are being held as the term of the three assemblies ends on different dates in March. According to News 18, the tenure of the 60-seat Nagaland Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12 this year, while that of Meghalaya (60 seats) and Tripura (60 seats) will end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.
(Credit: EC) (Credit: EC)
Here's the full schedule of the Tripura Assembly election 2023, voting date, results and date of filing nominations:
Date of issue of Gazetted notificationJanuary 21
Last date of filing nominationsJanuary 30
Date of scrutiny of nominationsJanuary 31
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureFebruary 2
Date of pollFebruary 16
Date of counting of votesMarch 2
Date before which the elections shall be completedMarch 4
Full schedule of the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections 2023, voting date, results and date of filing nominations: 
Date of issue of Gazetted notificationJanuary 31
Last date of filing nominationsFebruary 7
Date of scrutiny of nominationsFebruary 8
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureFebruary 10
Date of pollFebruary 27
Date of counting of votesMarch 2
Date before which the elections shall be completedMarch 4
This year, assembly elections will take place in nine states - Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are expected will vote in the first half of the year, around February-March.
More than 62.8 lakh people across the three states will vote this time. These include: approximately 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. "Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states," Chief Elections Commission (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference.
(Credit: EC) (Credit: EC)
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 3:17 PM IST
