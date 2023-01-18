Assembly election 2023 Dates: Tripura to vote on Feb 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2

Assembly election 2023 Dates: The Election Commission of India announced schedule for elections in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya elections today. All the three states will go to polls in a single phase. Check details here.

The Elections Commission announced elections schedule for three states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — on Wednesday. While voting in Tripura will be held on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The results of all the three elections will be announced on March 2.

(Credit: EC) (Credit: EC)

Here's the full schedule of the Tripura Assembly election 2023, voting date, results and date of filing nominations:

Date of issue of Gazetted notification January 21 Last date of filing nominations January 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations January 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidature February 2 Date of poll February 16 Date of counting of votes March 2 Date before which the elections shall be completed March 4

Full schedule of the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections 2023, voting date, results and date of filing nominations:

Date of issue of Gazetted notification January 31 Last date of filing nominations February 7 Date of scrutiny of nominations February 8 Last date of withdrawal of candidature February 10 Date of poll February 27 Date of counting of votes March 2 Date before which the elections shall be completed March 4

This year, assembly elections will take place in nine states - Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are expected will vote in the first half of the year, around February-March.

More than 62.8 lakh people across the three states will vote this time. These include: approximately 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. "Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states," Chief Elections Commission (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference.