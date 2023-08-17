Assembly Election 2023: Sources told news agency ANI that discussions during the BJP's central election committee (CEC) meet were mainly focused on weak seats and the meeting also discussed campaign strategy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a meeting of its central election committee (CEC) in Delhi on Wednesday and reportedly decided on a few poll strategies ahead of assembly elections in four states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief JP Nadda, and other state leaders were among those who attended the meeting.

Sources told news agency ANI that discussions were mainly focused on weak seats and the meeting also discussed campaign strategy. The meeting first discussed Chhattisgarh followed by discussions on Madhya Pradesh. Here's what was discussed during the BJP CEC meeting and what decisions have been taken recently:

Madhya Pradesh

BJP’s CEC members discussed the impact of various welfare schemes of the party’s governments in poll-bound in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, sources told news agency ANI. They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state party leaders to focus on "weak seats" and continue dialogue with people through various programmes.

According to sources, the meeting related to Madhya Pradesh lasted for about one-and-a-half hours. "The meeting discussed ways to maximise the impact of government schemes," they said, adding that the BJP's internal survey for the state also came up for discussion.

Chhattisgarh

After the CEC meeting, BJP leaders reportedly divided seats in Chhattisgarh into categories as part of its new strategy to "invest more resources into seats where the ruling party is weak", NDTV reported. A BJP leader said the party would assign resources and leaders according to the categories. Sources told ANI that the BJP may field new faces on about 50 percent of the seats in the state,

According to the ANI report, the discussions during the poll body meeting was focused on 27 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. These seats were divided into categories — A, B,C and D — in ascending order of difficulty level. Sources said They said that classification will help give sharper focus to seats that the party considers weak.

> "A" seats: Where BJP won every time in the past Chhattisgarh election.

> "B" seats: Where BJP has- mixed results — both lost and won elections.

> Categorised "C" seats are those where the BJP has lost twice and 'D' are those where the BJP has never won.

The CEC discussion was "held on 22 seats in the 'B' and 'C' categories and five in the 'D'," sources told ANI. A media report also cited sources as saying that top leaders mulled possible candidates in the Congress-ruled state, "aligning with caste calculations tailored to each seat". According to reports, "new faces are likely to be put up in half the seats".

Rajasthan

The BJP announced two key election committees for Rajasthan on Thursday. Notably, former Chief Minister and senior party leader Vasundhara Raje is not part of any of these panels, according to a PTI report.

The election management committee and the election manifesto committee were formed by the party's national president JP Nadda. The 21-member election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya, while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee.

The announcement was made by BJP state president CP Joshi and in-charge for Rajasthan, Arun Singh.

Five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year. The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh and the election is likely to be fought with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being the face of the party’s campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.