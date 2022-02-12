Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand

Mini

Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Assembly elections 2022 are being held across five states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While Uttar Pradesh went to the polls in the first phase of voting and recorded a voter turnout of 60 percent, voters in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the second phase of polls on February 14. Polling will be held on all assembly seats of Uttarakhand and Goa and on 55 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh covering nine districts in Phase 2. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Political parties are in full swing campaigning across five states seeking a tenure for the next five years. Track Assembly elections 2022 live update here