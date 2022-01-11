Assembly elections 2022 latest updates: Noida Police starts phone number for complaint from citizens ahead of UP polls

Assembly elections 2022 latest updates:

With their high decibel campaigns so far, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party may appear to be locked in a direct fight in Uttar Pradesh. But others threaten to open up the field a bit. Mayawati has said it would be a mistake to say that her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is out of the race in the assembly elections. And led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress hopes to upset the balance with its women centric agenda.

BKU (Ugrahan) will neither support SSM nor contest Punjab polls

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Monday said his farm body will neither support the Balbir Singh Rajewalled Sanyukt Samaj Morcha nor its members will contest the February 14 Punjab assembly polls. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) is one of the biggest farm bodies in Punjab. Its activists had camped at the Tikri border when the farmers' stir against the Centre's farm laws was going on.

RPI will contest UP polls, will help BJP, says Union minister Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said his RPI(A) will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, scheduled in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and sought some seats from ally BJP. Addressing a press conference here, he said the Bahujan Samaj Party had l

UP polls: Noida Police starts phone number for complaint from citizens

Residents across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can report electionrelated complaints through email or Whatsapp or a phone call on a dedicated number of the police, officials said on Monday. In view of the assembly polls next month, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissionerate's election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party gets hockey stick and ball as the election symbol

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party gets hockey stick and ball as the election symbol pic.twitter.com/RmKi07SxF9 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Odisha raises age limit for govt job seekers ahead of panchayat polls

Ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, the Odisha Cabinet on Monday decided to raise the upper age limit for government job aspirants of the general category by six years from 32 years to 38 years, a senior official said. The upper age limit of women, Schedule Tribes, scheduled castes, socially and economically backward class and physically challenged persons for such jobs was raised by five more years to 43 years.