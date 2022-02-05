Assembly elections 2022 live updates: BJP to release Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto; BSP fields Khwaja Samsuddin against Yogi Adityanath

Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: As assembly elections 2022 draw closer, political parties are in full swing even as poll campaigning is being done in virtual mode. Assembly polls are set to be held in five states —Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur—in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10. On Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat. In Punjab, the ruling Congress party is gearing up to announce its chief ministerial candidate on Sunday. Follow CNBCTV18.com’s assembly elections 2022 blog for the live updates on polls
Manish Tewari on being left out of Congress list
A day after the Congress omitted his name from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab polls, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said he would have been "pleasantly surprised" if he had been included. He also said the reasons for his name not being on the list were not a state secret and had been a public affair for a while now.
'Ma Saraswati doesn't differentiate': Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka hijab row
"By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
BJP to release UP manifesto today
The ruling BJP will today release its "Sankalp Patra" or manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
'Those saying Tejashwi Yadav will become RJD chief are fools': Lalu Yadav
"Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens," RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said when he was asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party.
As Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in the first phase of assembly elections 2022 on February 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address three election meetings in the state