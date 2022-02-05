Assembly elections 2022 live updates: BJP to release Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto; BSP fields Khwaja Samsuddin against Yogi Adityanath

A day after the Congress omitted his name from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab polls, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said he would have been "pleasantly surprised" if he had been included. He also said the reasons for his name not being on the list were not a state secret and had been a public affair for a while now.

Manish Tewari on being left out of Congress list

"By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The ruling BJP will today release its "Sankalp Patra" or manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

BJP to release UP manifesto today

"Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens," RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said when he was asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party.

'Those saying Tejashwi Yadav will become RJD chief are fools': Lalu Yadav

Exclusive interview: We're against appeasement, not any religion, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out against “appeasement politics of the opposition”, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said his government doesn’t discriminate. Yogi Adityanath told Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18 that…

www.cnbctv18.com