Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates:

The Election Commission of India is all set to announce the election schedule for five states —Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand —that are bound to go to polls in February-March 2022. The top poll body has convened a press conference at 3:30 pm.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Except for Punjab where Congress is in power, the BJP is ruling in the four other states.

All eyes will on the election battle in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the former has been making headlines for the past few months over infighting in the party whereas the Yogi Adityanath government is under pressure given its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third round of elections that will take place amid the pandemic. While Bihar elections were held in October-November 2020, another round was held in five states, including West Bengal and Assam, with COVID-19 protocols laid out by the Election Commission.

Apart from the dates of voting and counting of votes, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is also likely to explain the coronavirus guidelines that will need to be followed to conduct the polling exercise.