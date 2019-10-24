Assembly election 2019 results: AAP fails to mark presence in Maharashtra, Haryana
Updated : October 24, 2019 07:43 PM IST
In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the AAP fielded its candidates on 46 seats, while it was contesting on 24 of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.
