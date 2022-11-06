Assembly Election Bypolls Results 2022 Latest Updates: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi leads by over 10,000 votes in Adampur

By Akanksha Upadhyay

Assembly Election Bypolls Results 2022 Latest Updates: Counting is underway for elections held in seven assembly constituencies in six states. The battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The results of the bypolls in seven assembly constituencies in six states will be declared today. The fight is seen as a battle for family legacy in Haryana and prestige battles in Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Here are the latest updates for the Assembly Election Bypolls Results 2022:

BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj registered a lead over his BJD rival Abanti Das by 3,261 votes after the initial rounds of counting of votes for Dhamnagar bypolls in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

#UPDATE | BJP candidate Aman Giri continues his lead on Gola Gokrannath seat in Uttar Pradesh with a total of 76,765 votes. Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari trailing. pic.twitter.com/G1rdMgDAMX— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The ruling TRS registered a minor lead over nearest rival, BJP after completion of three rounds of counting of votes in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on Sunday.

#UPDATE | Telangana By Poll: TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy leading with 26,443 votes after four rounds of counting for Munugode by-election. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trailing with 25,729 votes. https://t.co/oWk9EciElB pic.twitter.com/ndSYoGm31q— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode as counting of votes got underway on Sunday for the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states.

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading by a margin of 10,228 votes over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash in Adampur assembly after five rounds of counting on Sunday.

The RJD has established a lead in Mokama constituency, while the BJP is ahead in Gopalganj, Election Commission trends revealed after initial rounds of vote counting on Sunday.

Maharashtra | Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, continues her lead with 11,361 votes after the third round of counting for #AndheriEastBypoll — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

#TelanganaByPoll | BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy leads with a margin of 1100 votes after fourth round of counting for Munugode by-election. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals after completion of the first round of counting of votes on Sunday in the crucial bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana. While TRS secured 6,096 votes, its nearest rival BJP got 4,904 votes in the first round. The Congress garnered 1,877 votes, official sources said.

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting. BJP nominees found trailing, according to the Election Commission trends.

In Mokama, Neelam Devi garnered 4,159 votes after the first round, and BJP’s Sonam Devi 3,508 votes.

Mohan Gupta of the RJD is leading in Gopalganj with 2,713 votes. He is followed by Kusum Devi of the BJP with 1,798 votes.

Counting of votes for by-poll to the Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district is underway. The results will be declared after 18 rounds of counting, the official said.

Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began here on Sunday, officials said. In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.