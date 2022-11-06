Assembly Election Bypolls Results 2022 Latest Updates: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi leads by over 10,000 votes in Adampur

Assembly Election Bypolls Results 2022 Latest Updates: Counting is underway for elections held in seven assembly constituencies in six states. The battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
The results of the bypolls in seven assembly constituencies in six states will be declared today. The fight is seen as a battle for family legacy in Haryana and prestige battles in Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
The key polls were held on November 3 in Admapur in Haryana, Gopalganj in Bihar, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Munugode in Telangana, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. The battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Here are the latest updates for the Assembly Election Bypolls Results 2022:
#UPDATE | BJP candidate Aman Giri continues his lead on Gola Gokrannath seat in Uttar Pradesh with a total of 76,765 votes.Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari trailing. pic.twitter.com/G1rdMgDAMX— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
#UPDATE | Telangana By Poll: TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy leading with 26,443 votes after four rounds of counting for Munugode by-election.BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trailing with 25,729 votes. https://t.co/oWk9EciElB pic.twitter.com/ndSYoGm31q— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
Maharashtra | Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, continues her lead with 11,361 votes after the third round of counting for #AndheriEastBypoll— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
#TelanganaByPoll | BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy leads with a margin of 1100 votes after fourth round of counting for Munugode by-election.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!