Assembly bypoll 2022 latest updates: Voting underway for 7 seats in 6 states, fight between BJP and regional parties

Mini While a victory in the bypolls will be inconsequential to their position in the assemblies, the parties have not taken the contest lightly and carried out a high-pitched campaign.

Voting is underway on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties. The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Among the seven seats where bypolls are being held, the BJP held three seats, the Congress two while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

Here are the latest updates:

# Odisha: People cast their votes for the Dhamnagar bypoll.

# Maharashtra: People queue up to cast their votes for Andheri East bypoll.

# Uttar Pradesh: People cast their votes at Guru Nanak Girls Inter College polling booth for Gola Gokarannath by-election.

# Haryana: In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.

# Bihar: The state will see the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP. Bypolls are being held in Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.

# Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew from the contest. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year.

# Uttar Pradesh: The Gola Gorakhnath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

# Odisha: The BJD has fielded Abanti Das in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi's death necessitated the bypoll.

# Telangana: The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party from his post in August. He has joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.