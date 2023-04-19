Despite complaining to the party leadership, Angkita Dutta revealed that no enquiry has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Instead, she got a legal notice on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president

Assam Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, accused Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and Secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav of continually harassing her for the past six months. Dutta alleged that despite complaining to the party leadership, no enquiry has been initiated against the duo. She added that the harassment has been continuous and has severely impacted her mental health.

In a statement to the news agency ANI, Dutta said that Vardhan Yadav addressed her as ‘Ae ladki’ instead of Dr Dutta or President, and Srinivas BV made inappropriate remarks during the Raipur plenary session.

Dutta has also accused Srinivas BV of discrimination on the basis of her gender. “I have been constantly harassed by the IYC President and his secretary for the past six months. This has had a severe impact on my mental health. I have complained to the party leadership, but no action has been taken against them. I am speaking out now because I want the harassment to stop,” Dutta tweeted on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dutta said that the party's response to her complaints about harassment and gender discrimination had been disappointing and the party acted disrespectfully towards her.

Despite her family's longstanding involvement with the Congress, Dutta said that she was prepared to leave the party if necessary, but hoped that the Congress leadership would address her concerns and take action against those responsible for her mistreatment.

“People like Srinivas and Vardhan Yadav have destroyed the party. They have destroyed the state politics,” said Dutta, who comes from a family of Congress leaders. “We don't want to leave the party. Throw us out if you want to. But we love the party,” she added.

Taking cognisance of the allegations of Angkita Dutta., NCW has asked the Director General of Police Assam to investigate the charges levelled by her against Srinivas BV.

Even though Angkita has raised the issue with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, no action was taken, the commission's letter stated. Separately, the commission will also be investigating the matter.

After her series of tweets alleging harassment, IYC legal cell head, Roopesh S Bhadauria has issued a legal notice to Dutta on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president. The legal notice accused Dutta of making “politically motivated and totally false” allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against IYC President Srinivas BV and IYC Secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav.

It further alleges that Dutta's claims are part of an attempt to create an atmosphere in which she can leave Congress to avoid prosecution in cases related to the Saradha Chit Fund Scam. The notice also alleges that Dutta is “constantly in touch with” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a claim that Dutta denies.

Bhadauria sought an issue of a public apology from Dutta on social media to IYC and Srinivas BV after receiving the notice, warning that legal action would be taken against her if she failed to do so.

Angkita Dutta is the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, who had also served as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.