Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accuses IYC President Srinivas BV of harassment, discrimination

Despite complaining to the party leadership, Angkita Dutta revealed that no enquiry has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Instead, she got a legal notice on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president

Assam Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, accused Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and Secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav of continually harassing her for the past six months. Dutta alleged that despite complaining to the party leadership, no enquiry has been initiated against the duo. She added that the harassment has been continuous and has severely impacted her mental health.

In a statement to the news agency ANI, Dutta said that Vardhan Yadav addressed her as ‘Ae ladki’ instead of Dr Dutta or President, and Srinivas BV made inappropriate remarks during the Raipur plenary session.

#WATCH | "For the past 6 months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav have been harassing me continuously. I've complained about this to the leadership but till now no enquiry committee has been initiated against them,"… pic.twitter.com/jbJIPldDHa — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Dutta has also accused Srinivas BV of discrimination on the basis of her gender. “I have been constantly harassed by the IYC President and his secretary for the past six months. This has had a severe impact on my mental health. I have complained to the party leadership, but no action has been taken against them. I am speaking out now because I want the harassment to stop,” Dutta tweeted on Tuesday.

@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

In a statement, Dutta said that the party's response to her complaints about harassment and gender discrimination had been disappointing and the party acted disrespectfully towards her.

Now @vardhanyadav and @srinivasiyc is harassing and defaming me by making this posters. Because they want to throw me out of the party. Please note @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi I am a four generation congress and CBI, ED hasn’t been able to scare me till now pic.twitter.com/m8Ichfkiov — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Despite her family's longstanding involvement with the Congress, Dutta said that she was prepared to leave the party if necessary, but hoped that the Congress leadership would address her concerns and take action against those responsible for her mistreatment.

“People like Srinivas and Vardhan Yadav have destroyed the party. They have destroyed the state politics,” said Dutta, who comes from a family of Congress leaders. “We don't want to leave the party. Throw us out if you want to. But we love the party,” she added.

After her series of tweets alleging harassment, IYC legal cell head, Roopesh S Bhadauria has issued a legal notice to Dutta on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president. The legal notice accused Dutta of making “politically motivated and totally false” allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against IYC President Srinivas BV and IYC Secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav.

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴:- "When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose case is weak who make the most clamour."Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory… https://t.co/A41j6nvn8o pic.twitter.com/aewplKzI1w— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 18, 2023

It further alleges that Dutta's claims are part of an attempt to create an atmosphere in which she can leave Congress to avoid prosecution in cases related to the Saradha Chit Fund Scam. The notice also alleges that Dutta is “constantly in touch with” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a claim that Dutta denies.

Bhadauria sought an issue of a public apology from Dutta on social media to IYC and Srinivas BV after receiving the notice, warning that legal action would be taken against her if she failed to do so.

Angkita Dutta is the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, who had also served as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.