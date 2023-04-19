Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accuses IYC President Srinivas BV of harassment, discrimination

Despite complaining to the party leadership, Angkita Dutta revealed that no enquiry has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Instead, she got a legal notice on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president
#WATCH | "For the past 6 months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav have been harassing me continuously. I've complained about this to the leadership but till now no enquiry committee has been initiated against them,"… pic.twitter.com/jbJIPldDHa— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi— Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023
Now @vardhanyadav and @srinivasiyc is harassing and defaming me by making this posters. Because they want to throw me out of the party. Please note @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi I am a four generation congress and CBI, ED hasn’t been able to scare me till now pic.twitter.com/m8Ichfkiov— Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023
𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴:-"When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose case is weak who make the most clamour."Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory… https://t.co/A41j6nvn8o pic.twitter.com/aewplKzI1w— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 18, 2023