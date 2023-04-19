English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsAssam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accuses IYC President Srinivas BV of harassment, discrimination

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accuses IYC President Srinivas BV of harassment, discrimination

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accuses IYC President Srinivas BV of harassment, discrimination
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 3:41:14 PM IST (Published)

Despite complaining to the party leadership, Angkita Dutta revealed that no enquiry has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Instead, she got a legal notice on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president

Assam Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, accused Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and Secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav of continually harassing her for the past six months. Dutta alleged that despite complaining to the party leadership, no enquiry has been initiated against the duo. She added that the harassment has been continuous and has severely impacted her mental health.

Recommended Articles

View All
Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Meta layoffs may begin today at WhatsApp and Instagram — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Meta layoffs may begin today at WhatsApp and Instagram — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In a statement to the news agency ANI, Dutta said that Vardhan Yadav addressed her as ‘Ae ladki’ instead of Dr Dutta or President, and Srinivas BV made inappropriate remarks during the Raipur plenary session.
Dutta has also accused Srinivas BV of discrimination on the basis of her gender. “I have been constantly harassed by the IYC President and his secretary for the past six months. This has had a severe impact on my mental health. I have complained to the party leadership, but no action has been taken against them. I am speaking out now because I want the harassment to stop,” Dutta tweeted on Tuesday.
In a statement, Dutta said that the party's response to her complaints about harassment and gender discrimination had been disappointing and the party acted disrespectfully towards her.
Despite her family's longstanding involvement with the Congress, Dutta said that she was prepared to leave the party if necessary, but hoped that the Congress leadership would address her concerns and take action against those responsible for her mistreatment.
ALSO READ|
Karnataka Election 2023: EC to crack down on campaigns on WhatsApp
“People like Srinivas and Vardhan Yadav have destroyed the party. They have destroyed the state politics,” said Dutta, who comes from a family of Congress leaders. “We don't want to leave the party. Throw us out if you want to. But we love the party,” she added.
After her series of tweets alleging harassment, IYC legal cell head, Roopesh S Bhadauria has issued a legal notice to Dutta on behalf of the Congress youth wing’s national president. The legal notice accused Dutta of making “politically motivated and totally false” allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against IYC President Srinivas BV and IYC Secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav.
It further alleges that Dutta's claims are part of an attempt to create an atmosphere in which she can leave Congress to avoid prosecution in cases related to the Saradha Chit Fund Scam. The notice also alleges that Dutta is “constantly in touch with” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a claim that Dutta denies.
ALSO READ | Karnataka election: Jagadish Shettar files nomination, BJP confident of Lingayats' support | Latest updates
Bhadauria sought an issue of a public apology from Dutta on social media to IYC and Srinivas BV after receiving the notice, warning that legal action would be taken against her if she failed to do so.
Angkita Dutta is the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, who had also served as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AssamharassmentYouth Congress

Previous Article

Karnataka election: Siddaramaiah says he'll quit electoral politics after 2023 assembly polls | Latest updates

Next Article

Karnataka Election 2023: EC to crack down on campaigns on WhatsApp

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X