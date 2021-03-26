  • SENSEX
Assam to witness mostly direct or triangular fights in first phase of polls

Updated : March 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST

In the fray for the 47 constituencies going to polls on Saturday, are some 264 candidates, including 23 women, amid strict security and COVID protocols.
The polls will begin at 7 a.m and ending at 6 p.m, with the timing extended by an hour to ensure that COVID protocols are maintained.
