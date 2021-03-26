Assam to witness mostly direct or triangular fights in first phase of polls Updated : March 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST In the fray for the 47 constituencies going to polls on Saturday, are some 264 candidates, including 23 women, amid strict security and COVID protocols. The polls will begin at 7 a.m and ending at 6 p.m, with the timing extended by an hour to ensure that COVID protocols are maintained. Published : March 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply