Assam polls: Unlike BJP, Congress fulfills its poll promises, says Rahul Gandhi Updated : March 31, 2021 03:03 PM IST The Congress has promised in its 'guarantees' that it will not allow the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to be implemented in Assam. Elections to 39 constituencies will be held in the second phase on Thursday, and 40 seats in the final phase on April 6. Published : March 31, 2021 02:58 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply