Assam polls: Newly formed AUDF makes Cong-AIUDF alliance lose sleep Updated : March 18, 2021 12:06 PM IST Congress is seeing AUDF as part of a ‘bigger conspiracy’ to divide minority votes. As per Congress-led Mahajot (Grand alliance) seat-sharing formula, Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF has been given 21 seats. Two disgruntled AIUDF ticket aspirants formed the new party that is now being criticised as a ‘confusing copy’ of AIUDF. Published : March 18, 2021 12:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply