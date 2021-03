The first round of the poll battle is over. In this phase, 79.97 percent of voters exercised their franchise in the 47 assembly constituencies and the fate of 264 candidates including that of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Congress president Ripun Bora have been sealed in the EVMs. Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have claimed that the first phase of polls in Assam went in their favour, with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring that the BJP would bag 37 of the 47 seats and the Congress asserting to have registered a significant gain in the first round.

Now, the focus has turned to the second phase of elections in which 39 out of the 126 assembly constituencies are going to the polls on April 1, 2021. Notably, in 2016, the BJP alliance won 28 out of the 39 seats spread across the 13 districts of Assam, while the Congress and the AIUDF bagged 6 and 5 seats respectively.

However, this time around, due to the regrouping of the alliances, the fight in the 39 constituencies has become extremely interesting. While the Bodoland People's Front (BDF), which clinched 4 assembly seats in the last elections fighting together with the BJP has shifted its loyalty to the Congress, Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF also has joined hands with the grand old party.

Essentially, the realignment of the parties is considered to be a potential setback for the BJP as it could consolidate the votes of both the Muslims and the Bodos. The BJP, however, has stitched up an alliance with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to offset the impact of the BDF's exit and retain its hold in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Evidently, in the second phase of polling now, Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF and Pramod Boro-led UPPL will be vying for the Bodo votes. Three months ago, they faced each other for the Bodoland Territorial Council poll and the BPF won 17 seats in the 40-seat council, while the UPPL (12) and the BJP (9) together bagged 21 seats.

The Bodoland Territorial Region constitutes four districts of Assam comprising 12 legislative assembly seats out of which 4 constituencies of the Udalguri district are going to the polls on Thursday.

According to the 2011 census, Hindus are in a majority in this region with a population of around 71.25 percent, while the percentage of Muslims is just 19.21. Language-wise, the Bodoland region has a 30.47 percent Bodo-speaking population, followed by 25.59 percent Assamese-speaking, 20.45 percent Bengali-speaking and 4.7 percent Hindi-speaking people.

Thus after the anticipated split of the Bodo votes, the CAA and NRC factors are expected to play a crucial role in the victory of the candidates. The Congress pins its hopes on the Muslims and the indigenous Assamese, who the party believes are angry with the BJP over CAA. But the BJP assumes that the promise of 'corrected NRC' will secure the votes of the native Assamese along with the Bengali-speaking Hindus.

Barak Valley is another significant region where CAA is expected to be a decisive factor in the second phase of elections. The region, made of three districts (Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi), accounts for 15 pivotal assembly constituencies out of which the BJP won 8 seats in the 2016 elections while the Congress and the AIUDF got 3 and 4 seats respectively.

In this election, with the AIUDF being a part of the Congress-led alliance of eight political parties, the BJP is staring at a fierce poll fight in the Barak Valley. But poll analysts believe that the AIUDF factor could further consolidate the Hindu votes against the Congress alliance helping the BJP maintain its sway in the region.

As per the 2011 census, the Barak Valley region, which borders Bangladesh, has a 48.1 percent Muslim population as against 50 percent population of Hindus, where communal polarisation may outweigh the issue of illegal immigrants. The BJP state president Ranjit Kumar Dass recently claimed to win 13 out of the 15 seats as the saffron party has been banking on the Bengali-speaking Hindus who have been a firm supporter of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Between the critical Bodoland and the Barak Valley regions, voters in nine other districts will cast their ballots on April 1, which include North Assam's Darrang, Central Assam's Hojai, Morigaon and Nagaon, and Lower Assam's Nalbari and Kamrup's districts. Apart from that, the Hill districts of the Central Assam (Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong) will also vote on Thursday.

In these regions, constituencies falling in Darrang, Morigaon and Nagaon districts are Muslim dominant with a population ranging between 55-64 percent, while Nalbari and Kamrup districts have 35-40 percent Muslims and Hojai is a Hindu majority (81%) district. But, in 2016, the Congress managed to win only two seats (Dalgaon Laharighat) in these areas and the AIUDF could seize only the Jamunamukh assembly constituency, the rest of the seats went to the BJP account. In these regions, the contest between the two alliances will be particularly intense this time.

In the tribal-dominated area of the Hill districts, the BJP has an edge over the Congress Mahajot. In the last assembly elections, the Congress could win only the Baithalangso seat in the West Karbi Anglong district.

As things stand, while in the first phase of elections, the votes of indigenous Assamese would have decided the fate of the contenders, in the second phase, more than the development pitch of the ruling BJP and the promises of the Congress, votes are expected to be cast on the religious lines.