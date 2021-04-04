Assam polls: Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP Updated : April 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST The Election Commission heard the matter on Saturday in the presence of returning officer for the constituency Sanjiv Sarma. The BPF had lodged a complaint with the EC after its candidate from the Tamulpur assembly segment in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Region had joined the BJP on April 1. Published : April 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply