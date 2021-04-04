  • SENSEX
Assam polls: Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP

Updated : April 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST

The Election Commission heard the matter on Saturday in the presence of returning officer for the constituency Sanjiv Sarma.
The BPF had lodged a complaint with the EC after its candidate from the Tamulpur assembly segment in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Region had joined the BJP on April 1.
