Assam NRC data: Wipro says authorities didn't renew IT services contract after October 2019

Updated : February 12, 2020 04:34 PM IST

After a rigorous tender process, Wipro was appointed as the system integrator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) project in Assam in 2014, as per the company.
The company's statement comes hours after the central government said the NRC data in Assam is safe even though some technical issues were visible and that would be resolved soon.
Wipro did not comment on the quantum of dues or whether discussions were underway to resolve the issue.
