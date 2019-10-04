Assam FM counters Kerala FM for “poor” GST collection analysis

A day after Kerala Finance minister Thomas Isaac blamed economic slowdown and poor GST administration as the main reasons behind record low GST collections reported in September, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma negated his analysis and blamed Issac for putting out "brazenly distorted facts".



Record low GST collection is not only a reflection of economic slowdown but also the mess in GST administration. What compliance can you expect when even first annual return is yet to be filed? And also rates have been continuously slashed to less than revenue neutral levels.

— Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) October 2, 2019

Dear @drthomasisaac you've brazenly distorted facts. You know it well that GST collections are affected by a host of extraneous factors incl slowdown in auto sector. You've been privy to all decisions on rate reductions. Your tweet is in poor taste & against federal spirit. https://t.co/EQHyCJGI3d

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 3, 2019

Thomas Isaac's tweet came a day after finance ministry released GST collections for the month of August reported in September, at Rs 91,916 cr. This being the lowest collections recorded in this fiscal and in the last 19-months.

Not just this, Sarma, in a series of tweets quoting Issac added that "Dear @drthomasisaac so far as rate rationalizations are concerned, #Kerala has opposed & demanded voting only on issue of #GST rate on lottery. And @GST_Council approved remaining reductions only after deliberations and you were also a party to those decisions."

Sarma further quoted George Washington, "It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one...A friend's adventure on Twitter on #GST reminded me of above. Be it policy or implementation level, States are equal partners in administration of Goods & Services Tax. So everyone is equal partners!"

Sarma went on, "Most of the rate cuts ere effected during 2018. During the period Nov'18- Mar'19, #GST revenues have seen a growth rate of 14 percent. It is only after May, 2019 that lower growth rates of the level of 5 percent are being observed."

"Post LS elections rates cuts only on items like electric vehicles with low revenue implications. So, linking sudden drop in rev to rate reduction alone, is farfetched, as same rate str was leading to high revenue growths during last quarter of previous fin yr. @nsitharaman"

"All rate reductions are approved by the Council, where States are an equal participants in all deliberations. All the decisions of rate rationalisations that have happened in past, have happened through consensus in the @GST_Council. @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia"

"Rate rationalisation approach of GST has been extremely calibrated & asper agreed philosophy. Council is aware of the fact that std GST rate is 18 percent & commodities of regular consn in 28 percent rate bracket should be progressively brought down in view of the revenue trends. @nsitharaman"