Assam floods: Death toll rises to 13, 43 lakh people affected, relief operations underway
Updated : July 15, 2019 11:18 PM IST
Nearly 43 lakh people have been affected in floods across 30 districts — almost 10 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone.
According to officials, more than 90 percent of Kaziranga National Park and 158 of the 199 anti-poaching camps are submerged in water.
