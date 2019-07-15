cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Assam floods: Death toll rises to 13, 43 lakh people affected, relief operations underway

Updated : July 15, 2019 11:18 PM IST

Nearly 43 lakh people have been affected in floods across 30 districts — almost 10 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone.
According to officials, more than 90 percent of Kaziranga National Park and 158 of the 199 anti-poaching camps are submerged in water.
