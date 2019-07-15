Assam floods: Death toll rises to 13, 43 lakh people affected, relief operations underway

The death toll in floods and landslides in Assam has risen to 15 with four more deaths reported on Monday from Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailankandi districts. By the time the last reports came in, 13 people had died in the second wave of floods, and two others in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Nearly 43 lakh people have been affected in floods across 30 districts — almost 10 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4,157 villages under 113 revenue circles have been submerged by the steadily increasing level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries.

In the midst of heavy floods, there was also some dramatic rescues. State health officials helped a woman deliver a baby on a country boat at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district. Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker Manju Chetry helped the mother deliver a baby boy weighing 3.4 kilograms.

“They were on their way from the village to the wellness centre here, but realized that it would be late by the time they reach. So, with the help of a community health officer under Bokakhat BPHC and an ASHA worker, a successful delivery was conducted on the boat itself. Later, both mother and child were referred to the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. They are doing well,” said deputy commissioner of Golaghat, Dhiren Hazarika.

Heavy rains led to washed out roads in several places. In Dhubri, people who have settled near the railway lines were seen carrying tin sheets and plastics to build temporary shelters on the railway tracks. Several of them made an abandoned truck their temporary base to escape floods.

“Things are in bad shape, we are taking shelter in the railway tracks. We saw a train approaching in the morning,” said one of the flood victims.

Along the Indo-Bangla border in Dhubri, some of the Border Security Force (BSF) outposts and a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp have been inundated by flood waters of the Kushiyara river, making it difficult for the personnel on duty. Despite all hurdles, SSB personnel were seen standing guard in almost 2 feet deep water.

The ASDMA report on Monday stated that 83,180 people are taking shelter in 183 relief camps across 26 districts. As many as 311 relief distribution centres have been stocked with rice, pulses, salt, mustard oil, wheat bran supplies, besides baby food, tarpaulin, cattle feed, sanitary napkins and other essentials for flood-affected people.

Seventeen animal deaths have been reported from national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the past 48 hours. According to officials, more than 90 percent of Kaziranga National Park and 158 of the 199 anti-poaching camps are submerged in water. Even as time cards have been issued, eight hog deer and one Sambar were killed by speeding vehicles, while 14 animals have been rescued by forest officials and Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) members with the help of locals.