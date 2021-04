The exit poll numbers for the Assam Assembly elections will be announced after the last phase of polling ends on April 29 in neighbouring West Bengal. People are keeping an eye out for the exit poll numbers since polling in the state was completed in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6.

Exit poll results at 7.30 pm Earlier on March 27, the Election Commission of India had said exit polls results cannot be made public between 7 am on March 27 and 7.30 pm on April 29. Once polling officially concludes in West Bengal at 7.30 pm, exit poll numbers can be made public.

NDA vs 8-party alliance in Assam

Assam is currently under the BJP-led NDA dispensation, which had won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. This time, the BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. The BJP has partnered with AGP and UPP(L). In the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting from 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from 26 and United People’s Party Liberal from 8. On the other hand, Congress is contesting from 94 seats, AIUDF from 14, Bodoland People’s Front from 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2. Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha and RJD are contesting one seat each.

What did the opinion polls say in March?