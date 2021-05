Exit poll numbers have given a thumbs up for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Party (NDA) in Assam. The BJP has been predicted to get 75-85 seats while Congress 45-50.

As we know, the state is currently under the BJP-led NDA dispensation, which had won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. This time, the BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The BJP has partnered with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, the AGP 14 seats and the then alliance partner Bodoland People's Front (BPF) 12 seats. The BPF, this time, is part of the Opposition Congress-led ‘Mahajoot’.

Recently, BJP has also exuded confidence of returning to power in Assam for a second straight tenure, making a projection of bagging 83 assembly seats along with its alliance partners, the AGP and UPPL.

But the question to contemplate is that how did a party that hardly had any presence in the state lately come so far?

According to a report of Swarajya, the Congress had been winning elections in Assam by a vast majority until 1985, excluding the brief hiatus of a Janata Party rule. BJP made its poll debut in the state only in 1991 and could pledge only 10 seats in the Barak Valley of the state, which consisted of migrants from Bangladesh.

In 2006, BJP won the crucial Dibrugarh seat in Assam and pledged the Barpeta district, Kamrup and upper Assam in 2011.

Over the years, the BJP has sought to politicise the issue of an influx in Assam. This narrative even helped them come to power in 2016.

In the current election, according to the Indian Express report, the party followed a similar course, disparaging the Congress-led alliance as an “Alliance of Mughals” that is opposed to Assam’s native interests. Senior BJP leader and Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a bombardment against the alliance for including AIUDF.

This campaign reportedly helped the party put issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens into the backburner.

READ: Assam polls 2021: A tricky wicket to bat on

BJP, at times, has also accused the previous Congress governments of being a mute spectator to unbridled violence in the Bodo-dominated areas of the state. The saffron party has also accused Congress of failing to stop infiltration.

It has blamed Congress of not solving the problem of insurgency, leading to the death of so many people. On the other hand, the party claims to have been taking initiative for the signing of the Bodo Accord, paving the way for permanent peace in the state.

Meanwhile, voting in Assam was held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. A total of over 73 percent people have participated in the first phase of polling in Assam, over 73 percent in the second phase and about 79 percent in the third phase.