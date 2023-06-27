The Election Commission of India published its draft delimitation proposal for Assam a week ago, resulting in widespread protests and arrests in the state today. Here's all you need to know about this crisis in the North East.

Assam Police today (June 27) detained more than 300 protesters in Barak Valley. They were demonstrating against the draft delimitation proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Visuals show a heavy security presence in Silchar, with protesters being apprehended by officers.

Several organisations and Opposition political parties called for a 12-hour bandh in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi to protest against the controversial draft.

What is the draft delimitation proposal?

The ECI published a draft delimitation document for Assam on June 20. The proposal suggests changes in the boundaries of several Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. The commission has invited suggestions and objections to the draft until July 11.

Delimitation, according to the ECI's website, is the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.

The delimitation process in Assam and other North-eastern states had been postponed earlier due to security concerns. However, in 2020, the Centre revoked those notifications, and in December 2022, the ECI initiated the process in Assam.

What are the proposed changes?

The draft delimitation proposal retains the total number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats at 126 and 14, respectively. However, it suggests changes in geographical boundaries and the number of reserved seats. Here are the proposed changes:

# An increase in the number of Scheduled Caste Assembly seats from eight to nine.

# An increase in the number of Scheduled Tribes Assembly seats from 16 to 19.

# More seats for districts with autonomous councils — one in West Karbi Anglong and three in Bodo territorial region.

# A decrease in Assembly constituencies in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi from 15 to 13.

# Changes in the name of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency to Kaziranga and the Dholai Assembly seat to Narsingpur

Why is the Opposition against the proposal?

While a majority of the ruling BJP has welcomed the proposed changes, Opposition parties like the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) are unhappy with them. They argue that the proposal serves the majoritarian agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress MLA Kamalakhya De Purukayastha, in a public meeting on Monday, June 26, pointed out that despite an increase in the voter population from 1.7 million in 1976 to 4.5 million in 2021, two seats in the valley are being reduced. The valley is predominantly inhabited and represented by individuals from the Bengali-speaking Muslim community.

Purukayastha, who was arrested in the protests today, said that the draft is a "conspiracy against the people of Barak Valley and also against a particular community."

According to political scientist Apurba Kumar Baruah, the proposed changes are "an attempt by the government to reduce the number of Muslim legislators."

While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that the proposal protects the interests of Assam's indigenous population, experts argue that it could increase the gap between elected representatives and the common people.

However, concerns about the proposed changes are not limited to the Opposition. Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya of the BJP, who represents the Dholai Assembly seat, said the people of his constituency are unhappy with the proposal to change the name of his seat. This sentiment was echoed by another BJP leader from Dholai, Mahitosh Das, who said they won't accept the name change at any cost.

Which parties have called for the Assam bandh?

The bandh was called by the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) and later supported by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the AIUDF. It began at 5 am on June 27, with shops and business establishments closed in the Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts of the valley. Schools and government offices were open, although attendance was low.

According to a PTI report, Congress MLA Kamalakhya De Purukayastha, and the party's Cachar district president Abhijit Paul were among the 300 protesters who were arrested.