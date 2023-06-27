By Ayushi Agarwal

The Election Commission of India published its draft delimitation proposal for Assam a week ago, resulting in widespread protests and arrests in the state today. Here's all you need to know about this crisis in the North East.

Assam Police today (June 27) detained more than 300 protesters in Barak Valley. They were demonstrating against the draft delimitation proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Visuals show a heavy security presence in Silchar, with protesters being apprehended by officers. Several organisations and Opposition political parties called for a 12-hour bandh in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi to protest against the controversial draft.

#WATCH | Assam: Police detained protesters in Karimganj who were protesting against the proposed delimitation draft by the Election Commission of India (ECI) Several organisations and political parties have called for a 12-hour bandh in Barak Valley, Cachar, Karimganj and… What is the draft delimitation proposal?