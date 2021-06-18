Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns, says party won't move forward under Rahul Gandhi's leadership

In a big jolt to the Assam unit of Congress, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigned on Friday and said the party will not move forward if Rahul Gandhi is at the helm of affairs. He added that Congress does not listen to young leaders and gives priority to the old guard only.

"I'm leaving Congress as High Command in Delhi and Guwahati leaders give priority to elderly leaders only. We had told them Congress has a good chance of coming to power this time and we should not forge an alliance with AIUDF as it would be a mistake. It indeed was," said Kurmi, the tea community leader.

The four-time MLA said he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 21.

"Congress isn't listening to its young leaders. That's why its situation is worsening in all states. Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership, if he's at the helm, the party won't move forward," Kurmi added.

Congress expelled Kurmi from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his "anti-party activities" though he resigned as party MLA in the morning.

The tea community leader tendered his resignation to Speaker Biswajit Daimary at his assembly office. Kurmi, a prominent member of the tea tribe community, is the son of former Congress minister late Rupam Kurmi and has been elected from Mariani constituency since 2006.

(With inputs from PTI)