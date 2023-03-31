Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal for defamation

Sarma said that he wanted to file the defamation case earlier, but he could not do so as Kejriwal spoke in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are several cases lodged against Himanta Biswa Sarma in other states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to sue his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for defamation ahead of the AAP chief’s visit to Guwahati on Sunday. Calling Arvind Kejriwal, a “coward”, BJP’s Himanta Sarma said that Kejriwal is hiding behind the Assembly while making corruption allegations against him.

Sarma said that he wanted to file the defamation case earlier, but he could not do so as Kejriwal spoke in the Delhi Assembly. He said, “Arvind Kejriwal is a coward who is hiding behind the veil of immunity in Delhi assembly and uttering white lies.”

Challenging Arvind Kejriwal, Himanta said, “Let him say there's a corruption case pending against me outside the Assembly premise and I will sue him in the same manner I did with his colleague Manish Sisodia.”

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma had lodged a defamation case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged comment on the supply of PPE kits at "higher than market rates" to the National Health Mission (NHM) authorities during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisodia later moved to Supreme Court for quashing the defamation case, but the apex court dismissed it saying, “If you reduce public debate to this level, you have to face the consequences.”

The Assam Chief Minister’s attack on Kejriwal came on a day he suffered a setback in the Gujarat High Court. The court said that the Prime Minister’s Office need does not furnish details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree. The Aam Aadmi Party chief was also fined Rs 25,000 by the court for seeking the details.

The High Court set aside an order by the Central Information Commission asking the Gujarat University to put out details regarding PM Modi’s degree.

In a tweet after the court order, Kejriwal wrote, “Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Guwahati on April 2 along with Punjam Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This is going to be AAP’s biggest political show of strength in the northeastern state ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024.