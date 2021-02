The Election Commission of India on Friday announced polls dates for Assam assembly elections for 126 seats.

Elections will be held in 3 phases- first phase of polling will be on March 27, second phase of polling- of April 1 and third phase of polling on April 6. Counting will be held on May 2.

In the first phase 47 seats, in the second phase 39 seats and in the third phase 40 seats will go to polls.

ECI said that extra arrangements will be done to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 related precautions and like Bihar polls, polling time will be increased by an hour.

The other states that will go on polls in 2021 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The Election Commission said officials visited in these five states many a times and a team is still on a tour of Bengal for smooth conduct of the elections.

It further said that adequate security arrangements will be made for smooth conduct of the elections.

IRS officer Neena Nigam will be given charge of expenditure in Assam.

Toilets and waiting areas will be made available in all the polling stations.

The expenditure limit for a constituency in Puducherry has been fixed at Rs 22.8 crore and for rest of the states it is Rs 30.8 crore per constituency.