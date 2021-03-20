Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Rs 2,000 per month for housewives, free power in Congress manifesto

Updated : March 20, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Releasing the document here, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being "attacked" by the BJP and RSS.

In its manifesto, the Congress also promised five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all.