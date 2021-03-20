  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Rs 2,000 per month for housewives, free power in Congress manifesto

Updated : March 20, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Releasing the document here, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being "attacked" by the BJP and RSS.
In its manifesto, the Congress also promised five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all.
Gandhi said Congress guarantees to defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.
Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Rs 2,000 per month for housewives, free power in Congress manifesto
Published : March 20, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement