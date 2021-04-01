Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Polling begins for 39 seats in second phase Updated : April 01, 2021 08:25 AM IST A total of 310 companies of security forces have been deployed to carry out strict vigil and prevent any untoward incident. Around 42,368 polling personnel have been deployed The third and final phase of the elections to the 40 seats will be held on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2. Published : April 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply