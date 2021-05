The ruling BJP-led NDA swept the Assam Assembly elections, securing XYZ seats in 123-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance spearheaded by Congress won XYZ seats.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elated over the election results. "People have blessed us, he said.

Party leaders including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah congratulated Sonowal for carrying forward PM Narendra Modi's pro-people policies.

Earlier, Exit polls had predicted a clear win for the Saffron party. The BJP had exuded confidence of returning to power in Assam for a second straight tenure along with its alliance partners, the AGP and UPPL.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, had formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, RJD, Adivasi National Party and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party to fight the Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.