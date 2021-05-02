Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Stage set for counting of votes; it's BJP vs 'grand alliance' in high-stakes battle

It's a fight between NDA and 8-party alliance in Assam

Assam is currently under the BJP-led NDA dispensation, which had won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. This time, the BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. The BJP has partnered with AGP and UPP(L). In the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting from 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from 26 and United People’s Party Liberal from 8. On the other hand, Congress is contesting from 94 seats, AIUDF from 14, Bodoland People’s Front from 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2. Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha and RJD are contesting one seat each.