Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Stage set for counting of votes; it's BJP vs 'grand alliance' in high-stakes battle

Welcome to CNBC-TV18. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the Assam Assembly polls. Elections were held in Assam in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Exit polls and pre-poll surveys predicted a massive win for the ruling BJP. The BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. Stay with us for all the live updates
Exit Polls put ruling BJP ahead in Assam
In Assam, India Today-Axis My India predicted 75-85 seats for the BJP-led combine in the 126-member assembly and 40-50 to the Congress-led opposition. Today's Chanakya predicted 61-79 seats for the saffron alliance and 47-65 for the Congress-led opposition in Assam. Republic-CNX gave the ruling saffron alliance 74-84 and the opposition 40-50, while Times Now-C Voter gave them 65 and 59 seats respectively.
It's a fight between NDA and 8-party alliance in Assam
Assam is currently under the BJP-led NDA dispensation, which had won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. This time, the BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. The BJP has partnered with AGP and UPP(L). In the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting from 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from 26 and United People’s Party Liberal from 8. On the other hand, Congress is contesting from 94 seats, AIUDF from 14, Bodoland People’s Front from 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2. Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha and RJD are contesting one seat each.
Negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination must for candidates to enter counting venue
Only candidates and their agents, who have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or have tested negative for the infection, will be allowed to enter a counting venue on Sunday. According to the Assam Health and Family Welfare department, approximately 35,000 counting officials, and agents of candidates, to be engaged in the process, have got themselves tested on April 30 in pre-identified and notified testing centres.
Stage set for counting of votes in Assam with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the Assam assembly polls by putting in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols, as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, an official said on Saturday. A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.