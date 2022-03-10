Asmoli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Asmoli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Asmoli is an assembly constituency in the Sambhal district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Asmoli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Asmoli was won by Pinki Yadav of the SP. He defeated BJP's Narendra Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Pinki Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pinki Yadav garnered 97610 votes, securing 39.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21126 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.45 percent.

The total number of voters in the Asmoli constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Asmoli constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.