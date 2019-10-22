Ashok Malik appointed as policy advisor to external affairs ministry

Well-known political analyst and columnist Ashok Malik is appointed as policy advisor to the Ministry of External Affairs. He is appointed as additional secretary for two years.

Malik, a distinguished fellow of Observer's Research Foundation (ORF), is former media advisor to the President of India.

A journalist for more than two decades, Malik is a columnist for several leading Indian and international publications. Previously, he served as a consulting editor to the Pioneer and Tehelka.

In 2011, Malik co-authored a paper, "India's New World: Civil Society in the Making of Foreign Policy," published by the Lowy Institute for International Policy, Sydney. It showcased the influence of Indian business, news media and overseas communities on the Ministry of External Affairs.