Ashok Khemka: 53 transfers in 28 years but still going strong

Updated : December 26, 2019 10:20 AM IST

As of November 2019, Khemka has been transferred 53 times in 28 years by state governments as he has continued to pursue his favourite hobbyhorse—exposing corruption in government offices.
"I am not a quitter. I am part of this system and will stay in it. I am proud of it. I have only been doing my duty as an officer,” he says of his career.
