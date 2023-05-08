Former CM Vasundhara Raje accuses Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her ahead of polls

Alleging a conspiracy, former CM Raje dismissed Gehlot's remarks and criticised him for accusing BJP leader Amit Shah of dirty politics and trying to overthrow the Congress government.

BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje has accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her after Gehlot praised Raje during a recent rally, stating that she helped save his government during the 2020 Sachin Pilot revolt period. Rajasthan is a poll-bound state with elections due in or before December 2023.

Alleging a conspiracy, former CM Raje dismissed Gehlot's remarks and criticised him for accusing BJP leader Amit Shah of dirty politics and trying to overthrow the Congress government.

Raje argued that Gehlot was lying due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Rajasthan elections.

Gehlot, in response, claimed that Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple his government during the revolt.

"Vasundhara Raje and former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal said they don't have tradition here to topple elected government through money-power. MLA Shobharani Kushwah heard them and didn't support those people (who were attempting to topple the Congress government)... That's why our government was saved," Gehlot said in Dholpur on May 7.

He also accused Shah, along with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan, of political play in trying to overthrow his government.

Raje is a former chief minister of Rajasthan and is known to have a decent professional relationship with Gehlot. Both leaders have been accused of being soft on each other despite belonging to opposing parties.

During the 2020 Sachin Pilot revolt, Gehlot survived the crisis after intervention from the party's high command. Pilot was subsequently removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.