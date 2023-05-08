English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsFormer CM Vasundhara Raje accuses Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her ahead of polls

Former CM Vasundhara Raje accuses Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her ahead of polls

Former CM Vasundhara Raje accuses Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her ahead of polls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 12:54:20 PM IST (Published)

Alleging a conspiracy, former CM Raje dismissed Gehlot's remarks and criticised him for accusing BJP leader Amit Shah of dirty politics and trying to overthrow the Congress government.

BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje has accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her after Gehlot praised Raje during a recent rally, stating that she helped save his government during the 2020 Sachin Pilot revolt period. Rajasthan is a poll-bound state with elections due in or before December 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Alleging a conspiracy, former CM Raje dismissed Gehlot's remarks and criticised him for accusing BJP leader Amit Shah of dirty politics and trying to overthrow the Congress government.
ALSO READ | Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan — How big is it and why it's important
Raje argued that Gehlot was lying due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Rajasthan elections.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X