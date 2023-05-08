Former CM Vasundhara Raje accuses Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her ahead of polls

2 Min(s) Read
Alleging a conspiracy, former CM Raje dismissed Gehlot's remarks and criticised him for accusing BJP leader Amit Shah of dirty politics and trying to overthrow the Congress government.
BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje has accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of conspiring against her after Gehlot praised Raje during a recent rally, stating that she helped save his government during the 2020 Sachin Pilot revolt period. Rajasthan is a poll-bound state with elections due in or before December 2023.
Raje argued that Gehlot was lying due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Rajasthan elections.